Austria to raise Intrastat threshold 2015

Intrastat is the reporting regime applied across all 28 member states of the European Union. It helps governments track the movement of goods across their borders following the introduction of the Single Market in 1993. EU VAT registered companies are obliged to record and report (generally monthly) on the movements of goods across any internal border. The typical information required includes a description of the goods, values and where they were sent (dispatches) or where they have come from. Most countries require separate reporting for arrivals and dispatches. The Intrastat reporting thresholds are to lower the administrative burden for small companies, and the levels are set by each member state.