Austrian hotel VAT rise delayed
- Oct 7, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Plans to raise the Austrian VAT rate on accommodation services from 10% to 13% have been delayed until May 2016. The rise will also include charges for breakfast (which had been originally excluded from the change).
Any accommodation provided as part of full board packages, including alcohol etc, would have to be split for VAT calculations.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara