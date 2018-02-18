Avalara Europe is hiring
- Feb 18, 2018 | Richard Asquith
If you work in EU VAT compliance, Sales, Marketing or Customer Success and want to be part of one of the most exciting stories in tax automation, then we want to hear from you.
Being part of every international tax calculation
Avalara’s ambition is to take the pain out of indirect tax compliance for businesses, and to be part of every international tax calculation. We already help thousands of companies, from multi-nationals through to entrepreneurs, calculate and remit billions in Sales Tax, VAT and GST every year.
Avalara Europe is a key part of this growth strategy, and at the heart of this is our VAT compliance team, headquartered in Brighton, UK. Today we assist hundreds of companies with their EU VAT automation, registrations and filings via an outsourced service. This service is underpinned by Avalara’s world-class VAT calculation and reporting software, used by hundreds of companies across Europe.
If you are passionate about VAT compliance, and want to forge a career around VAT automation, then we want to hear from you.
Our team, based in Brighton, UK, is accelerating its already impressive growth rates, adding hundreds of new clients each month. We need more talent to help companies requiring VAT compliance services, and to help us automate the process further.
Compliance
|Job Title
|Location
|Sr. Manager / Head of VAT Compliance Operations, EMEA
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|VAT Manager – Italian
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|VAT Senior Manager
|Brighton, United Kingdom
Customer Success
|Job Title
|Location
|Customer Support Specialist
|Brighton, United Kingdom
Sales
|Job Title
|Location
|Regional Sales Manager – German or Polish Speaker
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Sales Delivery Consultant – Mandarin Speaker
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Sales Development Representative
|Brighton, United Kingdom
Marketing
|Job Title
|Location
|Customer Loyalty, Marketing
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Partner Marketing Manager
|Brighton, United Kingdom
You can view the roles in more detail here.
The start of a new era in VAT automation
At Avalara, we are big believers that the start of a new era in VAT automation is coming, and that we will be at the centre of this huge change in compliance. We are especially keen to hear from people who want to develop their understanding and career in tax. All VAT hires are encouraged to explore a long-term career path in our automation arms, including pre-sales and integrations roles.
Avalara Europe is one of the best places to be for ambitious VAT compliance people.
Find out more about how you can be part of our future ambitions