Avalara iVAT Summit 2015
- Oct 3, 2015 | Richard Asquith
VAT & finance professionals are frustrated that current VAT processes are error-prone and create additional costs, while technology has done little to help.
VAT automation is about to change
Join us at this year’s FREE Avalara iVAT Summit to learn why. An impressive line-up of experts will present what is changing and how it is reducing the risks and costs of international VAT determination and compliance.
Expert speakers to include:
Kinga Kalinko, HP, Indirect Tax Processes Manager, Global Business Centre
- Evaluating and selecting a VAT engine/reporting tool:
- Vendor selection process and requirements collection;
- System landscape/design
- Implementation process
- Challenges & benefits we experienced
Nicole van Wandeloo, DHL, VAT Compliance Manager
- Centralization of the VAT compliance function; insourcing
- Standardization in a complex and multiple-system environment
- Optimisation by implementing an end-to-end VAT reporting process; increase quality VAT reporting, reduce audit risk
- Automation by means of a reporting tool
Chris Needham, GE, Global VAT Director
- Where automation struggles in multinationals' VAT environments
- EU VAT harmonisation and how it will impact automation
- Role of data warehouses
- Future knowledge automation
Chris Downing, KPMG, Indirect Tax Partner, VAT Process & Technology
- Benchmarking your VAT processes to international best-in-class
When and where?
The Summit will be held on 13th October 2015 at Skinners’ Hall, Dowgate Hill, London EC4 between 8.30am and 12.30am. Breakfast buffet will be provided.
How do you sign up?
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
