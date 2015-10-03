Avalara iVAT Summit 2015



VAT & finance professionals are frustrated that current VAT processes are error-prone and create additional costs, while technology has done little to help.

VAT automation is about to change

Join us at this year’s FREE Avalara iVAT Summit to learn why. An impressive line-up of experts will present what is changing and how it is reducing the risks and costs of international VAT determination and compliance.

Expert speakers to include:

Kinga Kalinko, HP, Indirect Tax Processes Manager, Global Business Centre Evaluating and selecting a VAT engine/reporting tool:

Vendor selection process and requirements collection;

System landscape/design

Implementation process

Challenges & benefits we experienced Nicole van Wandeloo, DHL, VAT Compliance Manager Centralization of the VAT compliance function; insourcing

Standardization in a complex and multiple-system environment

Optimisation by implementing an end-to-end VAT reporting process; increase quality VAT reporting, reduce audit risk

Automation by means of a reporting tool Chris Needham, GE, Global VAT Director Where automation struggles in multinationals' VAT environments

EU VAT harmonisation and how it will impact automation

Role of data warehouses

Future knowledge automation Chris Downing, KPMG, Indirect Tax Partner, VAT Process & Technology Benchmarking your VAT processes to international best-in-class

When and where?

The Summit will be held on 13th October 2015 at Skinners’ Hall, Dowgate Hill, London EC4 between 8.30am and 12.30am. Breakfast buffet will be provided.