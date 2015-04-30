Avalara May 2015 VAT & GST News
- Apr 30, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Welcome to May's global VAT & GST news from VATlive by Avalara.
Highlights include continuing uncertainty around the implementation of the EU 2015 changes. Which won't be stopping Australia and Israel implementing their own versions soon.
Brazil stumbles at its latest attempt at reform, but China powers ahead. Although the potential new Indian GST rate may prove unsettling.
VAT & GST News updates
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara