Avalara May 2015 VAT & GST News

  • Apr 30, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Welcome to May's global VAT & GST news from VATlive by Avalara.

Highlights include continuing uncertainty around the implementation of the EU 2015 changes.  Which won't be stopping Australia and Israel implementing their own versions soon.

Brazil stumbles at its latest attempt at reform, but China powers ahead. Although the potential new Indian GST rate may prove unsettling.

VAT & GST News updates

3 objections to EU VAT MOSS reform
Australia reviews GST on B2C digital goods & services
Brazil fails on ICMS tax reform
China VAT reform – changing the economy
Czech VAT Ledgers update
EU to propose €100,000 VAT threshold for digital services MOSS
EU to revisit 2015 VAT B2C MOSS changes
Greece extends annual VAT return deadline
Greece to propose flat 18% VAT rate
Greece updates 2015 Intrastat thresholds
Greek VAT rise debate
Gulf States move closer to VAT implementation
India e-commerce VAT doubts put Amazon on alert
India GST rate of 27%?
Israel backtracks on VAT rate cut
Italian 2016 VAT rise unlikely
Italy implements 2015 EU VAT digital services MOSS
Italy reduces countries on Blacklist VAT reporting
Malaysia sales tax credits following GST launch
Netherlands withdraws reduced VAT on repairs of housing
Poland VAT case to test EU multimillion insurance outsourcing
Portugal Socialists promise restaurant VAT rate cut
Romania cuts book VAT rate from 9% to 5% January 2016
Romania cuts foodstuff VAT to 9% June 2015
Swedish import VAT update
Turkey reviews VAT on digital services by foreign providers
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara