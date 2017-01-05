Azerbaijan VAT changes
- Jan 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Azerbaijan introduced a range of VAT amendments to its TAX code. These included:
- Where e-services are provided to a local consumer by a non-resident entity, the local bank processing the payment must withhold the VAT on the payment.
- Electronic invoices are required to be issued by all businesses with a taxable turnover above AZN 200,000 per annum.
- VAT exemptions have been granted to imports and production of certain basic foodstuffs.
- VAT refunds from the state will be guaranteed for 20 days, down from the current 45 days. This is subject to any audits by the tax authorities.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara