Bahamas VAT update
- Jun 3, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Following the introduction of 7.5% VAT to Bahamas at the start of 2015, the latest budget has provided with changes to the consumption tax regime. These include:
- VAT registered businesses will be henceforth required to retain output VAT collected on sale in a separate bank account from the company’s main account
- VAT payers must provide electronic ledgers for submission to the tax authorities with details of taxable transactions and adjustments through returns or credit notes
- Require VAT payers submitting quarterly returns to remit VAT payments of collected tax on a monthly basis
- Fresh guidance on the deductibility of VAT and anti-avoidance rules for insurers
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara