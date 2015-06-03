VATLive > Blog > VAT > Bahamas VAT update - Avalara

Bahamas VAT update

  • Jun 3, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Following the introduction of 7.5% VAT to Bahamas at the start of 2015, the latest budget has provided with changes to the consumption tax regime. These include:

  • VAT registered businesses will be henceforth required to retain output VAT collected on sale in a separate bank account from the company’s main account
  • VAT payers must provide electronic ledgers for submission to the tax authorities with details of taxable transactions and adjustments through returns or credit notes
  • Require VAT payers submitting quarterly returns to remit VAT payments of collected tax on a monthly basis
  • Fresh guidance on the deductibility of VAT and anti-avoidance rules for insurers
