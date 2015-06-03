Bahamas VAT update

Following the introduction of 7.5% VAT to Bahamas at the start of 2015, the latest budget has provided with changes to the consumption tax regime. These include:

VAT registered businesses will be henceforth required to retain output VAT collected on sale in a separate bank account from the company’s main account

VAT payers must provide electronic ledgers for submission to the tax authorities with details of taxable transactions and adjustments through returns or credit notes

Require VAT payers submitting quarterly returns to remit VAT payments of collected tax on a monthly basis

Fresh guidance on the deductibility of VAT and anti-avoidance rules for insurers