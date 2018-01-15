VATLive > Blog > VAT > Bahrain launches 5% VAT October 2018 - Avalara

Bahrain launches 5% VAT October 2018

  • Jan 15, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Newspaper reports claim the Bahraini Ministry of Finance has confirmed that it will launch a 5% VAT regime on 1 October 2018.  Supplies subject to VAT will exclude health care, education and transportation.  There will be a VAT registration threshold of approximately $100,000.

Bahrain will be the third member of the Arab Gulf Coordination Council (GCC) to implement the harmonized indirect tax – Saudi Arabia and UAE launched on 1 January 2018. Other members may launch in 2019.

