Bahrain launches 5% VAT October 2018
- Jan 15, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Newspaper reports claim the Bahraini Ministry of Finance has confirmed that it will launch a 5% VAT regime on 1 October 2018. Supplies subject to VAT will exclude health care, education and transportation. There will be a VAT registration threshold of approximately $100,000.
Bahrain will be the third member of the Arab Gulf Coordination Council (GCC) to implement the harmonized indirect tax – Saudi Arabia and UAE launched on 1 January 2018. Other members may launch in 2019.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara