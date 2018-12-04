Bahrain VAT registration threshold
- Dec 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
For the 2019 implementation of VAT, only businesses with a turnover above BHD 5million will be obliged to VAT register. Companies below this may voluntarily register.
From 1 July 2019, the compulsory VAT registration threshold will be BHD 500,000 per annum. A voluntary registration for businesses below this threshold is permitted, although this has its own minimum threshold of BHD 18,850 per annum.
All non-residents must register from the first transaction.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara