Bahrain VAT registration threshold

For the 2019 implementation of VAT, only businesses with a turnover above BHD 5million will be obliged to VAT register. Companies below this may voluntarily register.

From 1 July 2019, the compulsory VAT registration threshold will be BHD 500,000 per annum. A voluntary registration for businesses below this threshold is permitted, although this has its own minimum threshold of BHD 18,850 per annum.



All non-residents must register from the first transaction.

