Bangladesh 15% VAT July 2016
- May 6, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Bangladesh will complete the implementation of a new VAT regime, including a consolidated 15% rate, on 1 July 2016.
Currently, there are a wide range of services which are at reduced rates from 1.5% to 9%.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara