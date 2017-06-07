Bangladesh VAT update
- Jun 7, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Bangladesh’s 2017 budget includes a number of changes to the VAT regime. These include:
- A new 4% turnover tax will be levied on businesses with a turnover below BDT15million
- The VAT registration threshold will rise to BDT15 million per annum from BDT8million
- A range of basic foods, agricultural supplies, public transport, pharmaceuticals, education and medical services will be exempted from VAT
Bangladesh VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/bangladesh,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/bangladesh
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/bangladesh,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/bangladesh
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/bangladesh,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/bangladesh
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara