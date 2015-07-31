VATLive > Blog > VAT > Barbados VAT changes - Avalara

Barbados VAT changes

  • Jul 31, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Barbados Budget for 2015/2016 was approved by parliament this month. VAT changes included:

  • The VAT registration threshold is to by increased from BBS$ 80,000 to BBS$ 200,000 per annum
  • The gaming industry is to be brought into the VAT net, with the introduction of the standard 17.5% from 1 September 2015
  • The range of goods subject to nil VAT is to be reduced particularly those with low health benefits
