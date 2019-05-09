Barbados VAT changes
- May 9, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Barbados 2019 national budget includes a range of VAT changes:
- E-commerce goods and services provided by non-resident sellers will become liable to VAT. This includes hotel and car rental services. This measure came into effect on 1 May 2019.
- The VAT rate on hotel and other accommodation services will rise to 10% from 7.5%. This will come into effect from 1 January 2020.
