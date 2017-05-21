Belarus 18% VAT 2020
- May 21, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Belarus plans to lower its standard VAT rate from 20% to 18% from the start of 2020.
The reduction will be subject to Russia’s plans to raise its VAT rate to 22% to cut labour taxes, which would amount to a competitive devaluation by Russia.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara