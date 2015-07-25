VATLive > Blog > VAT > Belarus to levy VAT on foreign e-commerce - Avalara

Belarus to levy VAT on foreign e-commerce

  • Jul 25, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Eastern European state of Belarus has announced plans to charge its 20% VAT on purchases by its citizens of goods from foreign websites such as Amazon. There will be a VAT exempt threshold of below approximately $200 per transaction.

This would bring it into line with the European Union 28 states.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara