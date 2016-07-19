Belarus VAT on e-Services 2017
Belarus is introduce 20% VAT on the provision of electronic services to its consumers by foreign providers from 1 January 2017.
The move follows similar plans by Russia.
The new VAT will extend to fees from online gaming, apps, video or music streaming. Non-resident providers will have to VAT register with the Belarus authorities – although the process for this has not yet been established.
