Belarus VAT on e-Services 2017

  • Jul 19, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Belarus is introduce 20% VAT on the provision of electronic services to its consumers by foreign providers from 1 January 2017.

The move follows similar plans by Russia.

The new VAT will extend to fees from online gaming, apps, video or music streaming. Non-resident providers will have to VAT register with the Belarus authorities – although the process for this has not yet been established.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara