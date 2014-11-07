Belgian VAT compliance update
- Nov 7, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The new government has agreed on a range of Belgian VAT compliance issues. These include:
- From 2016, expenditure on improvements to homes will only benefit from the 6% reduced VAT rate is the property is at least 10 years old. Previously the minimum age of the property was 5 years of older.
- Implementation of the new January 2015 B2C digital services VAT rules. This will subject the supply of electronic, broadcast and telecoms services to Belgian consumers at local 23% irrespective of where the provider is located. Currently providers from other EU countries instead levied the VAT rate of their country.
- Increase in the Belgian VAT registration threshold to Euro 25,000 per annum.
- Harmonisation of the dates for VAT returns and related remittances.
- Reclassification of cosmetic surgery from the reduced rate to the standard Belgian VAT rate in July 2015
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara