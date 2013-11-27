Belgium clarifies documentary proof for intra-community VAT exemption

The Belgian VAT office has been forced to change its guidance on the requirements for the application of the VAT exemption on intra-community supplies.

Under the EU VAT Directive, a number of conditions are set out to enable suppliers of goods or services to not charge VAT when they provide taxable supplies to companies in other EU member states. The burden for reporting the VAT falls onto the customer who does a matching ‘sale’ and ‘purchase’ in their domestic VAT return.

This use of the reverse charge for VAT helps to reduce the amount of cross-border VAT compliance and recovery delays.

The conditions for the use of the reverse charge include: