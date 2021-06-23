Belgium extends VAT deadlines to reflect COVID
- Jun 23, 2021
The Belgian Federal Public Service for Finance has announced a relaxation of Belgian Value Added Tax submission deadlines. VAT payment dates are unchanged.
The new timings are as follows:
- June 2021 monthly return is now due on 10 August instead of 20 July. If a VAT credit is requested then the return should be submitted by 23 July. ESL’s are due by 10 August.
- Quarter 2 2021 return is now due on 10 August instead of 20 July. If a VAT credit is requested then the return should be submitted by 24 August. ESL’s are due by 10 August.
- July 2021 monthly return is now due on 10 September instead of 20 August. If a VAT credit is requested then the return should be submitted by 24 August. ESL’s are due by 10 September.
Need a fiscal representative in Belgium?
Non-EU businesses selling in Belgium will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Belgian VAT compliance?
Researching Belgian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses