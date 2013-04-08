Belgium introduces e-filing for quarterly supplementary VAT return

Belgian VAT registered entities can now file their supplementary VAT declarations online.

Most Belgian VAT registered business must submit VAT returns monthly. There is some provision of quarterly returns for low-activity businesses. As an alternative, tax payers can submit Form 629, which provides details of intra-community supplies and receipts.

From the start of this month, it is now possible to submit this supplementary declaration with the Belgian tax authorities’ online portal, InterVAT.