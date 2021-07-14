Belgium moves to digital VAT registrations
- Jul 14, 2021 | Avalara
Belgium now requires potential VAT payers to register via an online process rather than the traditional paper-based application. This codifies many of the measures introduced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which limited the exchange of physical documents challenging and associated with health risks.
The new obligation came into effect from 12 July 2021, and covers deregistration or changes to taxpayer registration details. This may be done via the electronic portal of the tax administration.
