Belgium moves to digital VAT registrations

  Jul 14, 2021

Belgium now requires potential VAT payers to register via an online process rather than the traditional paper-based application. This codifies many of the measures introduced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which limited the exchange of physical documents challenging and associated with health risks.

The new obligation came into effect from 12 July 2021, and covers deregistration or changes to taxpayer registration details. This may be done via the electronic portal of the tax administration.

Non-EU businesses selling in Belgium will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Researching Belgian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

