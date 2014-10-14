Belgium raises VAT registration threshold 2015

The Belgian tax authorities have confirmed plans to increase the Belgian VAT registration threshold.

The registration threshold last rose from €5,580 to €15,000 in 2014. The new threshold above which companies will have to register for Value Added Tax on any taxable supplies will be €25,000.

In addition to this change, the limit on the 6% VAT rate for renovation work will be extended from 6 years to 10 years. The VAT exemption on plastic surgery will removed, and it will subject to the full 21% standard VAT rate.