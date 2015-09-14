Belgium VAT registration threshold rise 2016
Sep 14, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Belgium has proposed raising its VAT registration threshold from €15,000 to €25,000. The new Belgian VAT level will come into force on 1 January 2016.
The change applies to Belgian resident companies. Non-resident companies selling in Belgium, and obliged to Belgium VAT register, still face a nil VAT registration threshold.
Other EU VAT registration thresholds include
- Italy: nil
- France: €32,600
- Germany: €17,500
- UK: £82,000
