  • Sep 14, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Belgium VAT registration threshold rise 2016

Belgium has proposed raising its VAT registration threshold from €15,000 to €25,000. The new Belgian VAT level will come into force on 1 January 2016.

The change applies to Belgian resident companies. Non-resident companies selling in Belgium, and obliged to Belgium VAT register, still face a nil VAT registration threshold.

Other EU VAT registration thresholds include

  • Italy: nil
  • France: €32,600
  • Germany: €17,500
  • UK: £82,000
