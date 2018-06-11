Belgium VAT update
- Jun 11, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Belgian government has proposed to parliament a number of VAT changes. These include:
- Free, charitable gifts of foods are to be VAT exempted
- The range of company types eligible for the flat rate scheme is to be limited from 2020
- VAT registered businesses using the special scheme are not eligible for the reverse charge on construction services
- The range of social services work entitled to a VAT exemption has been widened
- Changes on documentary proof for VAT reduction on new builds
Need a fiscal representative in Belgium?
Non-EU businesses selling in Belgium will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Belgian VAT compliance?
Researching Belgian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses