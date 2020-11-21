Black Friday EU VAT & US sales tax ambush

European and US consumers are set to break all online sales records this year during Black Friday / Cyber Monday annual shopping peak. Adobe expect a 33% increase in online sales as second lockdowns boost the drive to online buying.



But this surge in sales for e-retailers will push many of them over EU VAT and US sales tax registration thresholds. Sharp-eyed tax authorities, more anxious than ever to raise fresh taxes, have been stepping up measures this year to identify sellers from other jurisdictions trading tax-free in their patch. In Europe, marketplaces are now required by countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Austria to check that their sellers are fully VAT registered or face being blocked.

Contact Avalara is you want full details of the thresholds across Europe and the US, with a free assessment of your registration obligations.

Biggest Shopping Days of the Year in EU and U.S.

Retailers will generate more sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the preceding three quarters combined. The key dates are:

November 27—Black Friday, a Thanksgiving tradition exported from the U.S., where high street and online retailers push their biggest discounts. It’s a hugely popular time to shop for tech, from smartphones to laptops.

November 30—Cyber Monday, is the biggest online shopping day in the U.S., with online sales estimated at $8 billion for 2018. It’s now also well embedded in Europe. Its origins were around encouraging small e-retailers competing with the large brands.

These peak festive shopping days in the EU and U.S. will tip thousands of online merchants into local tax obligations. This includes EU sellers who will cross over the EU value-added tax (VAT) distance selling country thresholds.

Similarly, EU sellers into the U.S. run the risk of going over remote seller sales tax thresholds. The latter has become the hot tax zone following the June 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (“Wayfair”) Supreme Court ruling, which has enabled the vast majority of states to tax EU and other foreign sellers for the first time.

U.S. States Rush to Tax Remote Sellers Following EU Model

The U.S. Supreme Court Wayfair ruling opened the option for U.S. states to tax remote or foreign sellers for the first time. This effectively copied the long-standing “distance selling” model of the EU whereby foreign sellers to consumers have to register in the country of the consumer and charge VAT. In both the U.S. and EU cases, registration thresholds apply (see below).

The case upended the test of whether a remote business was responsible for sales tax, from “physical nexus” to “economic nexus.” This change means that selling to a state’s businesses or consumers, without local staff, stock or premises, now triggers the obligation to register with the state and other tax jurisdictions.

Since 2018, the majority of states have updated their sales tax obligations on remote sellers, and co-opted marketplaces as tax collectors:

Forty-three states have now obliged remote businesses to charge sales tax since Wayfair;

Thirty-four states have implemented marketplace tax collection obligations for their sellers.

To understand if these obligations apply, sellers must understand the local registration thresholds that apply to them.

VAT and Sales Tax Thresholds Trap Distracted Sellers

The manic Black Friday selling period often distracts sellers from being aware of or tracking their tax thresholds, and the tax authorities are all too aware of this.

To ensure the smallest businesses are not dissuaded from selling in other jurisdictions—which boosts the growth of low-cost offerings for consumers—post-Wayfair, the U.S. and EU set annual sales thresholds below which sellers can just apply and report their local taxes as with local sales. However, once over the tax thresholds, local compliance obligations apply.

The EU and US thresholds apply as follows.

Annual Registration Threshold for Foreign/Remote Sellers

EU VAT — 100,000 euros: Germany; the Netherlands; Luxembourg; U.K. (70,000 pounds ($90,390)); 35,000 euros: all other 24 states

— 100,000 euros: Germany; the Netherlands; Luxembourg; U.K. (70,000 pounds ($90,390)); 35,000 euros: all other 24 states U.S. Sales Tax — Most states* operate between the following bands: $100,000 to $200,000 sales; or 200 individual transactions per annum

*California $500,000 per annum

Planning Points to Get VAT and Sales Tax Compliant

Where sellers breach these EU or U.S. thresholds, there are many questions to get distracted over, from whether to register, how to settle back taxes, through to how to submit returns correctly.

Below is a checklist of the key questions, and how to keep on top of them.