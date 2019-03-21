Bolivia delays e-invoice to Aug 2019
- Mar 21, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Bolivia’s National Tax Service has delayed the introduction of an electronic invoicing system until 1 August 2019. The new e-invoicing regime had been scheduled to start at the beginning of March.
The new invoice and credit note e-invoice system is known as Sistema De Facturacion Electronica (SFE). Tax payers will be required to submit transactional data based on their e-invoices with their regular VAT return.
