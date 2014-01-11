Bosnia changes VAT penalties

The 2014 Bosnian Indirect Tax Procedures Law implemented a range of increased fines and interest charges for non-compliance from 1 January 2014.

The new flat charge for late payments of VAT is 5% of the taxable amount due. This was 10%. Late payments of VAT will also result in a daily penalty of 0.06% of the VAT. This is a 0.02% increase from the previous 0.04% daily rate.

The current Bosnian VAT rate is 17%. The compares to the EU average VAT rate of just over 21%.