Brazil fails on ICMS tax reform

The Brazilian government has failed last week in its latest attempts to gain agreement between the 27 States on the reform and harmonisation of the ICMS / VAT regime. The antiquated intra-state tax is seen as a major constraint to developing an internal free market and helping the Brazilian economy recover from its latest recession.

Brazil recently returned to recession, with a forecasted 1% contraction of the economy in 2015. The multi-tiered consumption tax regime, including Federal, State and Municipal taxes is seen as a major contributor to the lack of economic growth. In addition, many States have been competing on their respective ICMS rates to attract and retain inward investment.

By contrast, Chinese VAT and Indian GST reforms are both well progressed, and look set to delivery major GDP boosts.