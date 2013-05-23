Brazil ICMS VAT amnesty

Brazil Sao Paulo, the largest business conurbation, has issued details of Brazilian ICMS / VAT amnesty. ICMS is the state level consumption tax. There is also to be a similar amnesty on Brazilian ICMS, which is charged on the cross-State supply of goods.

Any tax payer declaring outstanding taxes may set-up a staged payment plan with the authorities, and eliminate any potential fines. The program extends until the end of May 2013.