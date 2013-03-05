Brazil new ICMS VAT invoice requirements
- Mar 5, 2013 | Richard Asquith
From 1 June 2013, new Brazilian ICMS VAT invoice disclosure requirements come into force, requiring more details on taxes charged. These include:
- Municipal tax on services - ISS
- Federal tax – IPI
- Manufacturing federal taxes – IPI
- Taxes on financial and currency transactions – IOF
- State VAT - ICMS
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara