Brazil new ICMS VAT invoice requirements

  • Mar 5, 2013 | Richard Asquith
From 1 June 2013, new Brazilian ICMS VAT invoice disclosure requirements come into force, requiring more details on taxes charged. These include:

  • Municipal tax on services - ISS
  • Federal tax – IPI
  • Manufacturing federal taxes – IPI
  • Taxes on financial and currency transactions – IOF
  • State VAT - ICMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara