Issues Challenges

1 Lack of accurate commodity code ID delays shipments Means misdeclared goods, potentially causing delayed customs clearance and late deliveries. Importers often depend on unreliable exporter classifications. As the number of products offered, or number of countries shipped to, increases, the inefficiency of traditional manual solutions for assigning Harmonized System codes becomes yet another vulnerability during Brexit.

2 Mistakes on tariff calculations mean tax penalties and shipment hold-ups The EU and UK will not impost tariffs on goods movements following the Free Trade Agreement in December. Accurately identifying the item classification is just one half of the equation. Getting the tariff calculations correct is complex and prone to error on large stock ranges. This means overpaid taxes or penalties and stock hold-ups for under declarations.