Brexit HMRC MTD delays but VAT proceeds Apr 2019
- Jun 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The UK's HMRC has confirmed today that a number of features of its flagship Making Tax Digital programme will be hit by Brexit planning. However, VAT will go ahead from 1 April 2019.
A HMRC report sent to Parliament (Public Accounts Committee), lists the postponed efficiency plans, including:
- The ending of the annual personal income tax return
- Digitally declaring Gift Aid
- Online registering for child benefit payments
However, the ambitious VAT plans around obliging the digital recording and reporting VAT liabilities goes ahead on 1 April 2019, as planned. A pilot is already underway.
Need help with your UK VAT compliance?
Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
