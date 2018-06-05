VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Brexit HMRC MTD delays but VAT proceeds Apr 2019 - Avalara

Brexit HMRC MTD delays but VAT proceeds Apr 2019

  • Jun 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Brexit HMRC MTD delays but VAT proceeds Apr 2019

The UK's HMRC has confirmed today that a number of features of its flagship Making Tax Digital programme will be hit by Brexit planning. However, VAT will go ahead from 1 April 2019.

A HMRC report sent to Parliament (Public Accounts Committee), lists the postponed efficiency plans, including:

  • The ending of the annual personal income tax return
  • Digitally declaring Gift Aid
  • Online registering for child benefit payments

However, the ambitious VAT plans around obliging the digital recording and reporting VAT liabilities goes ahead on 1 April 2019, as planned. A pilot is already underway.

 

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara