Brexit HMRC MTD delays but VAT proceeds Apr 2019

The UK's HMRC has confirmed today that a number of features of its flagship Making Tax Digital programme will be hit by Brexit planning. However, VAT will go ahead from 1 April 2019.

A HMRC report sent to Parliament (Public Accounts Committee), lists the postponed efficiency plans, including:

The ending of the annual personal income tax return

Digitally declaring Gift Aid

Online registering for child benefit payments

However, the ambitious VAT plans around obliging the digital recording and reporting VAT liabilities goes ahead on 1 April 2019, as planned. A pilot is already underway.