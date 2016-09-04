Brexit: Scotland devolves VAT?

When the UK leaves (‘Brexit’) the European Union, Scotland may seek to devolve from the UK control of VAT charged within its borders. This is currently forbidden, as EU rules require that VAT be raised at the national level. In the UK, this embraces all four Union country members, including Scotland.

Since the Scottish VAT 2016, a range of tax powers have been moved from London Westminster to Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament. The principle one is Income Tax, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of Scottish government’s revenues – and gives over 30% control to Holyrood of Scottish-raised taxes. Corporation Tax and VAT remain the large other taxes. Under the Scottish Act 2016, Holyrood does receive a proportion of VAT raised in Scotland.