VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Brexit UK to benefit from EU VAT reforms - Avalara

Brexit UK to benefit from EU VAT reforms

  • Oct 14, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Brexit UK to benefit from EU VAT reforms

Post-Brexit UK businesses may receive an unexpected benefit from recently announced proposals to create a single EU VAT regime in 2022.

The potential introduction of a reforming destination-based VAT system will mean the UK’s loss of zero VAT rating on EU exports/imports after Brexit will be cancelled out.  This could neutralise up to £85bn on recoverable UK import VAT that will be created on Brexit.

2021 Loss of nil-VAT rating on EU trade

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU in March 2019, with a potential 2-year transition period whereby EU regulations will continue to apply.  This is likely to include the UK remaining part of the EU VAT regime until March 2021.  After this date, B2B imports and exports between the EU and the UK will no longer be nil rated for VAT. Any goods sold to the UK will be subject to UK import VAT of 20% - (and vice-a-versa on sales of UK goods to EU27 countries).  Based on 2016 trade figures this could generate UK import VAT liabilities of £85bn. This should be recoverable, but there may be delays and some leakage of repayments.

2022 EU reform to destination-based VAT

In an effort to tackle the EU’s estimated €50bn VAT fraud problem, the European Commission (EC) last week proposed removing the zero-rating VAT exemption on intra-community supplies.  This would make all EU cross-border sales of goods and sales subject to VAT in the country of the customer – destination based VAT.

If the EC is successful, the much-vaunted threat of Brexit UK businesses losing the zero-rating exemption in 2021 would be lifted as all cross-border EU trade would lose the exemption, too, in 2022.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more

Explore more content like this in our Brexit hub

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara