Brussels works to close EU VAT loopholes

The UK’s plans to fight the European Commission’s (‘EC’) decision to force a rise in VAT on UK energy efficient products is just the latest round in a growing trend by the EU to take control on national EU VAT compliance policies. It is now extending into ebooks, food (e.g. pasties) and children’s clothing. This is set to create major tensions between Brussels and EU member countries.

Members of the European Union are obliged to follow the general rules of VAT compliance set in Brussels – they must implement much of the EU VAT Directive into their own legislation. In terms of details of which products should be taxed, and at what rates, this was often left to the member states.

However, this is now changing as the EC looks to harmonise the tax regime across the entire region as part of the drive to create a single European market for goods and services. In December 2011, the EC issued a White Paper on this, but is already moving ahead.