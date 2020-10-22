Bulgaria cuts Intrastat 2021 thresholds in VAT fraud battle

Bulgaria is to reduce its annual thresholds for Intrastat reporting in an effort to fight VAT fraud. Bulgaria has one of the highest VAT Gaps in the EU – the shortfall between VAT revenues versus forecasts.



The new 2021 threshold are:

Dispatches – BGN 290,000 drops to BGN 270,000 in 2021

Arrivals – BGN 470,000 drops to BGN 430,000 in 2021

The threshold for declaring statistical values will be: