Bulgaria cuts Intrastat 2021 thresholds in VAT fraud battle
- Oct 22, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria is to reduce its annual thresholds for Intrastat reporting in an effort to fight VAT fraud. Bulgaria has one of the highest VAT Gaps in the EU – the shortfall between VAT revenues versus forecasts.
The new 2021 threshold are:
- Dispatches – BGN 290,000 drops to BGN 270,000 in 2021
- Arrivals – BGN 470,000 drops to BGN 430,000 in 2021
The threshold for declaring statistical values will be:
- Dispatches – BGN 15.8m drops to BGN 14.7m in 2021
- Arrivals – BGN 7.6m drops to BGN 7.3m in 2021
