Bulgaria cuts Intrastat thresholds 2017

  • Nov 11, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria is to lower the reporting thresholds for Intrastat, the monthly filing of movements of goods between the country and other EU member states.

From 1 January 2017 the threshold for arrivals will fall from BGN 460,000 to BGN 410,000. The threshold for dispatches will drop from BGN 260,000 to BGN 240,000.

