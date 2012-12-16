Bulgaria issues 2013 Intrastat reporting threshold
The Bulgarian authorities have raised the reporting thresholds on Intrastat reporting.
Intrastat declarations are used by companies trading goods across EU borders. The list details of goods (quantities, values, commodity codes, customers etc.), so that countries can track the movement of goods across frontiers. The are only required once a company is selling (dispatching) or buying (arrivals) over national reporting limits.
The new thresholds for Bulgaria are:
- Dispatches, BGN 240,000 (BGN 230,000 in 2012)
- Arrivals, BGN 240,000 (BGN 200,000 in 2012)
