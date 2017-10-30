Bulgaria raises Intrastat threshold 2018
- Oct 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria is to increase its Intrastat reporting thresholds for 2018, as follows:
- Arrivals: BGN 430,000 per annum (previously BGN 410,000)
- Dispatches: BGN 260,000 (previously BGN 240,000)
Intrastat was introduced in the EU in 1993 for all VAT registered business above the local reporting thresholds to declare the movement of goods across EU borders. It enables countries to track trade.
