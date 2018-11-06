Bulgaria raises intrastate thresholds 2019
- Nov 6, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria is to increase the threshold declaration threshold from 1 January 2019 as follows:
- Dispatches rises from BGN 240,000 to BGN 280,000
- Arrivals rises from BGN 410,000 to BGN 460,000
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara