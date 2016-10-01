Bulgaria VAT changes
- Oct 1, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Bulgarian VAT Act is to be updated with the following to bring it into line with the EU VAT Directive and recent European Court of Justice rulings.
The proposed amendments include:
- Guidance on VAT rules where agents are incurring VAT for transactions on behalf of related parties
- Update on exemptions from VAT for taxable supplies
- International transport, bringing the Act into line with the EU VAT Directive
- New pro-rate calculation for input VAT calculations on mixed-use real estate
- New rules on criteria of financial leases subject to VAT
- Guidance on VAT registrations for unincorporated trade associations
Need help with your Bulgarian VAT compliance?
Researching Bulgarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/bulgaria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/bulgaria
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/bulgaria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/bulgaria
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/bulgaria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/bulgaria
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/bulgaria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/bulgaria
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara