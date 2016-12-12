Bulgaria VAT changes
- Dec 12, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria has implemented a range of changes to the VAT Act. These will come into effect on 1 January 2017, and includes:
- Changes to the rules on deductible VAT for supplies made into consortiums
- New rules on issuing VAT credit notes
- Introduction of VAT for tour operators margin scheme (TOMS)
- Updates to the rules on deducting VAT on mixed supply immovable property
- Changes to the proportions of service VAT deducted on mixed supplies
- A new process for deregistered tax payers to adjust prior returns
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara