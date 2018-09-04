Bulgaria VAT update
- Sep 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria is introducing a range of VAT amendments to further harmonise its rules with the EU VAT Directive, recent ECJ rulings and other priorities. These include:
- Introduction of the new EU treatment for VAT vouchers, including multi and single use voucher liabilities
- Introduction of an import VAT deferment scheme to allow deferment of payment of VAT
- The introduction of a B2C e-services registration threshold for MOSS of €10,000 per annum. This will ensure many micro digital service companies can provide services to consumers in other EU countries under their Bulgarian VAT registration
- Extension of requirement to provide receipts for cash payments on online sales to consumers and businesses
- Changes to the rules on VAT exemptions for international transport
- Extension of the domestic reverse charge provision to supplies of certain crops – an anti-VAT fraud measure
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara