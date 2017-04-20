Bulgaria VAT update
- Apr 20, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria has updated its VAT Act, including the following changes:
- New rules on apply VAT credits on partial use assets
- The VAT treatment of prepaid telephone cards is to be harmonised with regular telephone services
- New proof of international status of transport services is required to enjoy zero rating
The measures above come into affect on 23 March 2017.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara