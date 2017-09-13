VATLive > Blog > Americas News > Canada GST changes - Avalara

Canada GST changes

  • Sep 13, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Canada has made a number of proposals to change its Goods and Services Tax (inc Harmonised Sales Tax), including:

  • Extend the GST liability to limited partnership investments
  • Update GST rules on drop shipments
  • Update the rules on GST for public transit services
  • Modify pensions liable to GST to include those using master trust or corporations
  • Extend GST to concentrate beers

