Canada GST changes
- Sep 13, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Canada has made a number of proposals to change its Goods and Services Tax (inc Harmonised Sales Tax), including:
- Extend the GST liability to limited partnership investments
- Update GST rules on drop shipments
- Update the rules on GST for public transit services
- Modify pensions liable to GST to include those using master trust or corporations
- Extend GST to concentrate beers
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara