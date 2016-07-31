Canada GST drop-shipment changes
- Jul 31, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Canada is to change the GST exemption rules for non-resident drop shippers.
Presently, non-resident drop shippers acquiring goods in Canada for sale to local customer will be charged GST by their vendors. There is a current exemption to this if the customer can provide a drop-shipment certificate.
The Canadian Department of Finance is now proposing changes to these certificate rules with immediate effect which may restrict their usage.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara