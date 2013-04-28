Canada Manitoba increases Provincial Sales Tax VAT to 8%

The Canadian province of Manitoba last week announced a 1% rise in the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) to 8% from 1 July 2013.

Like a number of Canadian provinces, Manitoba still charges PST plus the federal Goods & Services Tax, which is 5% across the whole of Canada GST. This means the combined sales tax is currently 12%, rising to 13% later this year. The plan is for the increase only to be for ten years.

You can review all Canadian GST and PST tax rates here. Most other provinces charge around 13% in total. Canada Nova Scotia just announced a reduction in its tax to 13% by 2015.