Canada Manitoba Provincial Sales Tax 7% Jul 2019
- Apr 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The 2019 Manitoba budget includes a provision to reduce the Retail Sales Tax from 8% to 7% from 1 July 2019. This provincial tax is added to the federal Goods & Services Tax (GST), making a combined rate of 12% from July.
The 10 Canadian provinces and 3 territories are free to levy regional consumption taxes, following the global VAT regime of taxing at each stage of production to the final consumer. The Candadian federal government also levies a 5% GST charge which is combined at the point of any taxable transaction.
