Canada New Brunswick raises HST to 15%
- Feb 9, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Canadian Province of New Brunswick is to increase its Harmonized Sales Tax from 13% to 15% from 1 July 2016.
HST is a combination of Canadian federal Goods and Services Tax, currently 5%, plus the local provincial tax. It is this latter element that New Brunswick is increasing.
Of the 12 Canadian provinces, five have harmonized (combined) their GST and local Provincial Sales Taxes.
