Canada Newfoundland 15% HST July 2016
- May 7, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Canadian Newfoundland and Labrador province is to raise its Harmonised Sales Tax (HST) from 13% to 15% from 1 July 2016.
The measure was including in the 2016 budget.
HST is made up of 5% federal Goods & Services Tax plus Provincial Sales Tax (PST). It is the PST element that is rising in this case.
